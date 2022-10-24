Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Holdings Raised by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Synaptics makes up 6.8% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Synaptics worth $58,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after acquiring an additional 481,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after acquiring an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synaptics Price Performance

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNA traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,767. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

