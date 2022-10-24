Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 52,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

