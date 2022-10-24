Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of SNV opened at $35.85 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after acquiring an additional 468,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,015,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

