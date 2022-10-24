Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Lowered to $45.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE SNV opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

