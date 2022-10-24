Tangible Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $64.79 million and approximately $73.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can currently be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00010309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,495.90 or 0.28416763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.00778557 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

