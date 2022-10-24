Tangible Tops One Day Trading Volume of $75.00 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00009831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $61.94 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.00778557 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

