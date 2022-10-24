Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Tantech stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

