Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Target by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,792,000 after acquiring an additional 274,310 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 18,319.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 266,367 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.10. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

