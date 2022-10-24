Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 345.10 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 338 ($4.08). Approximately 146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337 ($4.07).

The company has a market cap of £202.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2,253.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 374.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 400.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

