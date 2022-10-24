Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

TMHC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,857,000 after buying an additional 96,804 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,561,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,603,000 after buying an additional 1,805,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after buying an additional 112,425 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.