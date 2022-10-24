Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 115 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 186 ($2.25) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 122 ($1.47) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 168.38 ($2.03).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 88.60 ($1.07) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.11. The firm has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 5,625.00%.

In other news, insider Mark Castle purchased 39,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($60,318.99). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,093.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

