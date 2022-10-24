TD Securities Cuts StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at StorageVault Canada

About StorageVault Canada

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,831.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 125,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$741,036.73. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,988.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

