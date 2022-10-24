TD Securities Trims Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Target Price to C$15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DIR.UN. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.13.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$10.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.75. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.25 and a one year high of C$17.60.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

