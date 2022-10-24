Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERIC. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.62.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.78.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.