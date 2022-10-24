Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 498,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 8,923,014 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $5.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.