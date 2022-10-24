Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given New SEK 37 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 40 to SEK 37 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 32 to SEK 31 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.48.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $4.98. 42,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,128. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

