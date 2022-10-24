Tellor Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.51 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.20 or 0.00073373 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $32.51 million and $3.46 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002886 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,512.58 or 0.28475176 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011121 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,724 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
