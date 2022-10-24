Tenable (TENB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Tenable to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Tenable has set its Q3 guidance at $0.03-0.04 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.17-0.20 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. On average, analysts expect Tenable to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tenable Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $100,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

