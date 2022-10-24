Tenon Medical, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 24th (NASDAQ:TNON)

Tenon Medical’s (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 24th. Tenon Medical had issued 3,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 27th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Tenon Medical Trading Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ:TNON opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78. Tenon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $59.89.
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.
About Tenon Medical
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.
