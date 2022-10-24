Tenset Price Up 1.9% This Week (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Tenset has a market capitalization of $184.40 million and approximately $79,475.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,521.90 or 0.28539949 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011147 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,079,038 tokens. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

