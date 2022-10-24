Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) is Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963,266 shares during the period. Terminix Global comprises about 2.9% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 2.39% of Terminix Global worth $117,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 69.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Terminix Global Stock Performance

TMX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 516,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,890. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.78. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.36 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.95%. On average, analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

