TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $47.73 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $360.85 million and approximately $47.73 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00082523 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00061054 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015252 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024958 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001405 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007814 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000252 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,590,364 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
