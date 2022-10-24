Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $134.25. 153,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.91. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.23 and its 200-day moving average is $136.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

