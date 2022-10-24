Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.74

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.74 and last traded at $96.26, with a volume of 7071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $149,712.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

