The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.50. 137,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,111,804. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

