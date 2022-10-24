The Debt Box Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $688.06 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for $13.74 or 0.00071326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,455.80 or 0.28310905 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011057 BTC.

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

