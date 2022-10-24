The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $99.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

