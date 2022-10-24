The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) is Benin Management CORP’s 8th Largest Position

Benin Management CORP trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.9% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

