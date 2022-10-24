The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $127.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $304.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

