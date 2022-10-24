The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $614,609.60 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.17. 24,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,592. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.66 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 88.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Progressive by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 93,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Progressive by 2,982.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after buying an additional 83,706 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

