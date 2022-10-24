The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.
The RMR Group Price Performance
Shares of RMR opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $787.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.46.
The RMR Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.
The RMR Group Company Profile
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.
