The Sandbox (SAND) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $130.60 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,504.90 or 0.28472484 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011120 BTC.
The Sandbox Token Profile
The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.