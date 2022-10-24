Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $256.20 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $256.20 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,299.72 or 1.00016174 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023529 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00056905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00043711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005156 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02575021 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,483,131.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

