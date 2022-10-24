Thunder Brawl Price Down 7.8% This Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $102.56 million and $848,145.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.57395526 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,047,632.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

