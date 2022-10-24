Thunder Brawl (THB) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.10 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $105.10 million and approximately $907,034.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00003000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,497.99 or 0.28374686 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011082 BTC.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.57395526 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,047,632.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

