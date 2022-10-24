Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,873. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

