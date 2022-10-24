Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,873. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
