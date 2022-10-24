Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 713 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $69.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

