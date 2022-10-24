Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $140.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

