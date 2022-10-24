Tiedemann Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $265,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $814,000. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,395,000. Finally, Treynor Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.43.

