Tiedemann Advisors LLC Invests $505,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,601 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after purchasing an additional 676,627 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $98.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

