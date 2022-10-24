Tiedemann Advisors LLC Invests $657,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $170.65 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

