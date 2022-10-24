Tiedemann Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,621 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 193,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 682,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,140,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $63.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

