Torray LLC Buys 16,820 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Torray LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 410,234 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after acquiring an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373,201 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 886,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $17.57 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

