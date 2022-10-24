Torray LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Torray LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,776,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE opened at $308.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.97 and a 200-day moving average of $380.03. The company has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

