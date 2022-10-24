Torray LLC Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Torray LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,846 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.5% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $82.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.