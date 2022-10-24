Torray LLC Purchases 47,514 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,514 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up 2.0% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 48,370 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 685,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 65.8% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,648 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $16,461,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $35.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

