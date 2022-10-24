Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Shares Down 16%

Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD – Get Rating) shares dropped 16% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.19). Approximately 1,835,427 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,291% from the average daily volume of 131,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.23).

Trackwise Designs Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.91 million and a PE ratio of -15.75.

About Trackwise Designs

Trackwise Designs plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers microwave and radio frequency, short flex, flex rigid, and rigid multilayer printed circuit board products for use in aerospace, medical, scientific, industrial, and automotive sectors.

