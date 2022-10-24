Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.26.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $197.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.09. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

