Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.96 and a 200-day moving average of $198.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

