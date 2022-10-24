Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Trading 4.1% Higher

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $205.49 and last traded at $205.49. 8,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,144,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 661,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

